Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $841.33.

ASML opened at $869.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $725.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $671.94. ASML has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $883.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.5794 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

