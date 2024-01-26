Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$164.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$158.00 to C$164.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$177.93.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

TSE:CNR traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$166.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,906. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$170.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.