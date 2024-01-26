Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$177.93.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CNR traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$166.92. The stock had a trading volume of 287,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,906. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$170.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$163.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.