California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,276 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.70. 31,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $227.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

