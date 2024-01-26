California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Regal Rexnord worth $17,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,474,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Stock Performance
Regal Rexnord stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.16. 101,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,064. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.68.
Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Regal Rexnord
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.