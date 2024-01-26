California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of AerCap worth $18,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,744,000 after acquiring an additional 269,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AerCap by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 327,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,958,000 after acquiring an additional 394,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 275,468 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AER traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $78.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.87.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. AerCap’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

