California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.02 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $20,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,655.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,655.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $857,736. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $83.57. 21,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,682. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $277.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also

