California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 11,253 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Fidelity National Financial worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

FNF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.02. 228,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 79.67%.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

