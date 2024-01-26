California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $20,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Down 0.3 %

UNM traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $47.12. 296,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.