California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.36% of Concentrix worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,883. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $151.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

