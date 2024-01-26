California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,806 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of AECOM worth $21,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in AECOM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AECOM by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $88.98. The company had a trading volume of 100,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,954. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 227.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.65%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

