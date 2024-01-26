California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,806 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of AECOM worth $21,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in AECOM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AECOM by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

View Our Latest Report on AECOM

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $88.98. The company had a trading volume of 100,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,954. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 227.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.65%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.