Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cadre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NYSE CDRE opened at $33.76 on Monday. Cadre has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $235,977.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,977,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,420,831.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,977.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,977,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,420,831.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $309,665.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,960,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,942,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,202. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cadre by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadre by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

