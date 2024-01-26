Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Cadence Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 39.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cadence Bank has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

