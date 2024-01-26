Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Brookline Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years. Brookline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 132,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,433. The company has a market capitalization of $983.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $160.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,998 shares in the company, valued at $346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

