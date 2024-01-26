Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -275.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 101.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

