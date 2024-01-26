Brokers Set Expectations for Huntsman Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Huntsman Stock Up 1.7 %
Huntsman stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,578,000 after acquiring an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,455,000 after acquiring an additional 183,734 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after acquiring an additional 152,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.