Brokers Set Expectations for Huntsman Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNFree Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Huntsman stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,578,000 after acquiring an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,455,000 after acquiring an additional 183,734 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after acquiring an additional 152,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

