Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Price Target at $161.13

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.24.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $153.43 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $154.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

