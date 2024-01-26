Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Price Target at $104.80

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $105.80 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average of $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

