Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) PT at $16.87

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

