Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Everi by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 83,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 43,625 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Everi has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.14.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.15 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 53.80%. Analysts predict that Everi will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

