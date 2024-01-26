Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) PT at $33.00

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MT. Bank of America lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

MT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.59. 277,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,123. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $5,160,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 336.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 9.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

