Brokerages Set AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target at $18.75

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALVR. SVB Leerink cut shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AlloVir by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 59,601 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 597,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 69.2% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

