Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $12,158,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.89. The stock had a trading volume of 328,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,515. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.97 and a one year high of $209.61.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

