Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at TD Cowen

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.40 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.50. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

BRLT opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $317.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.70. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.96.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $114.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $28,448.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $227,589 over the last three months. 85.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

