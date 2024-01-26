Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 12.9 %

NYSE BAH traded up $16.63 on Friday, hitting $145.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,117. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $147.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

