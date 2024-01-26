Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of +14-15% to ~$10.55-10.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.49 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $16.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,244. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

