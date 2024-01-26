Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) Insider Catherine Norman Acquires 650,000 Shares

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Norman purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$21,450.00 ($14,111.84).

Catherine Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Catherine Norman bought 475,000 shares of Boadicea Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,950.00 ($13,125.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Boadicea Resources Ltd primarily explores for mineral properties in Western Australia. The company explores for nickel, copper, gold, and lithium. Its flagship property is the Symons Hill project that covers an area of 73 square kilometer located within the Fraser Range Province of Western Australia.

