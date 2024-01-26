BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,352. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $2.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.