BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,352. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.