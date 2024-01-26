BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$185.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$177.93.

CNR traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$166.92. 287,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$163.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$170.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

