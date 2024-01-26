BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$15.15 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TCN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.81. 491,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.20. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$9.03 and a twelve month high of C$15.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.40.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$167.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.06 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.8388203 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Berman acquired 42,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,058.46. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

