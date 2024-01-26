BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 347,814 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 347,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.26 per share, with a total value of 5,307,641.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,048,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately 275,426,168.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,312 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.13 per share, with a total value of 1,714,410.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,477 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.06 per share, with a total value of 820,423.62.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,792 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.89 per share, with a total value of 622,282.88.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.10 per share, with a total value of 290,025.70.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,085 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.17 per share, with a total value of 1,093,529.45.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 146,904 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.67 per share, with a total value of 2,155,081.68.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 110,402 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.58 per share, with a total value of 1,609,661.16.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 84,489 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.51 per share, with a total value of 1,225,935.39.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 159,907 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.42 per share, with a total value of 2,305,858.94.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 188,795 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.20 per share, with a total value of 2,680,889.00.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 15.31. 799,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,819. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 14.76. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 17.05.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0909 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 101,328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,079 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,373 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

