BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $92.68 and last traded at $93.17. Approximately 568,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 885,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.46.

BioNTech Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 86.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 35.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 90,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

