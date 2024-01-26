BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $20,648.32 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $20,648.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 115,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,791.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Todd Berard sold 491 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $8,224.25.

On Friday, December 1st, Todd Berard sold 394 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $4,873.78.

On Monday, November 13th, Todd Berard sold 98 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $1,055.46.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

