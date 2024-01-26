Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $318.17.

Biogen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $246.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

