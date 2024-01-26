Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $206,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after buying an additional 126,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

