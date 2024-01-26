Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 650,224 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

On Thursday, January 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 740,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $22,214,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 344,569 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $10,057,969.11.

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,626,983 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

NYSE:BRK-B traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,189 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.16 and a 200 day moving average of $355.09.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

