Berenberg Bank Increases QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 445

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.59) to GBX 445 ($5.65) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QQ. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.91) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.34) to GBX 390 ($4.96) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 443.40 ($5.63).

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 357.40 ($4.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 314.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 323.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,992.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

In other news, insider Sir Gordon Messenger acquired 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £39,820.14 ($50,597.38). Insiders bought a total of 12,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

