Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.86 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

