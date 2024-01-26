Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

ABX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.95.

Shares of TSE ABX traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$20.94. 1,033,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.22. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$19.04 and a 52-week high of C$28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.06 billion. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.4204469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 108,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

