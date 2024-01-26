Barclays Trims OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Target Price to $35.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 181.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

