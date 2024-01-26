Barclays Raises Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $77.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.09. 1,377,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,688. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

