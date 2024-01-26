Barclays Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $189.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $156.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.55. The stock had a trading volume of 890,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,116. The company has a market cap of $205.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.03. SAP has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $176.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

