Barclays Raises American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $14.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAL. BNP Paribas lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 40,550,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,567,918. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

