Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,560,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 602,717 shares.The stock last traded at $96.66 and had previously closed at $96.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.1137 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,191,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 468,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,154,000 after buying an additional 1,417,298 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,042,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,774,000 after buying an additional 679,340 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,086,000 after buying an additional 69,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,294,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,153,000 after buying an additional 278,859 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

