Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 83.3% in January

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avinger Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVGR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 10,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,794. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.85) by ($0.07). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 million. Analysts forecast that Avinger will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

