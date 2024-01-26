AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 13,243,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,932,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. AT&T has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in AT&T by 26.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

