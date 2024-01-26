Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 117,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,564. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $17.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

