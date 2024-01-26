ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,439 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of ATI worth $28,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ATI by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after acquiring an additional 527,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,564,000 after acquiring an additional 120,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,464,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 276,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.