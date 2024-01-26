Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Update

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 167,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asset Entities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Asset Entities stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 38,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,172. Asset Entities has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 102.40% and a negative net margin of 1,473.81%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Asset Entities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASST. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Asset Entities in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Asset Entities by 171.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asset Entities in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

