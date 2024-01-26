Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 198.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Further Reading

